Prowers County Has Another New Positive Case of COVID-19 (County COVID Count Climbs to Eight)
Russ Baldwin | May 05, 2020 | Comments 0
Please note that this is a fluid and frequently changing situation! Your patience is appreciated.
Prowers County has a new confirmed positive case of COVID-19. This brings our total to three positive, five probable for a total of 8. Zero deaths and zero hospitalizations have occurred at this time.
• Public health practitioners are investigating.
• The case was exposed while traveling to a county on the Front Range and is not hospitalized.
• Testing is available in our county and has expanded to test those with symptoms. The symptoms to watch for include: cough, shortness of breath/trouble breathing or 2 of the following: fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell.
• If you think that you are ill with COVID-19 please isolate yourself and call your healthcare provider to seek testing. For more information about isolation see https://covid19.colorado.gov/isolationand-quarantine or call us at 719-336-8721 from Monday through Friday 8 to noon and 1 to 5pm.
Please call your healthcare provider for further advice should you feel too ill to stay home. If you are emergently short of breath, losing consciousness, etc. please call 911 or call ahead to seek care in the nearest emergency department.
Prowers County Public Health and Environment is working closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to continue to protect the health of those in our county. County and other local officials advise our communities to stay informed, take simple disease prevention measures, and prepare.
Filed Under: City of Granada • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • County • Environment • Events • Featured • Health • Hot Topics • Media Release • Public Safety • The Journal Alert
About the Author: