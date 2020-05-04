PATS-Prowers Area Transit Open for Limited Service
Russ Baldwin | May 04, 2020 | Comments 0
Prowers Area Transit has reopened as of today, Monday, May 4, 2020, with restrictions.
We are only going to Grocery stores: Walmart, Safeway and Farmers Market; We are only going to Pharmacies: Walmart, Safeway and Willow Creek Pharmacy; We are only going to Medical Sites with Appointments:
We are only doing 24 hours in advance reservations. Masks are required for all passengers. There will be no same day call ins.
Darren Glover
Operation Director
Prowers Area Transit
Facility Coordinator
Lamar Community Resource and Senior Center
719-336-8039
719-931-1070
