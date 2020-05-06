New Tourism Website Showcases Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | May 06, 2020 | Comments 0
Discover Prowers County’s beauty, history, and outdoor recreation on its new tourism website www.VisitProwersCounty.com
Lamar, Colorado, May 6, 2020 — The Prowers County Lodging Tax Board, a board of officials charged with promoting tourism in Prowers County in southeastern Colorado, announced the launch of its new website, www.VisitProwersCounty.com, the most comprehensive resource for anyone interested in visiting Lamar and its surrounding towns.
From outdoor adventures, like birding, fishing, and exploring nearby canyons, to points of interest like Camp Amache and the Madonna of the Trail Monument, www.VisitProwersCounty.com offers detailed information, maps, and tips for every possible Prowers County excursion.
While travel is currently restricted in Colorado, these conditions are expected to change within the next few weeks, with road-tripping expected to soar. Prowers County hopes this website, showcasing all of its assets, will encourage road-trippers to come and check them out. With few crowds, lots of open space, and low prices, Prowers County is an ideal location to visit during the nation’s current health situation.
“We have heard nothing but strong and positive comments about our new website that was recently launched. The photos are professionally done and exact to what they represent. Our ranching and farming corner of Colorado is set to entice some new and previous tourists to our birding paths, historical sites, boating, water sports, fishing opportunities, hiking, and the Colorado Welcome Center. We invite you to experience our beautiful, uninhibited sunrises, sunsets, and stars and fall in love with the Colorado prairie and its dancing grasses,” says Jane Felter of the Prowers County Lodging Tax Board.
The website features several self-guided tours, such as a Historic Downtown Lamar Self-Guided Tour and a WPA Projects Self-Guided tour, and maps to all points of interest, making planning and executing a trip in Prowers County easy. Additionally, an extensive business directory helps visitors find what they need.
VistaWorks, a Colorado-based Destination Marketing Agency, was hired to conceptualize, design, and implement the new website. With its launch, VistaWorks has provided a one-stop-shop for anyone interested in or visiting Prowers County.
“Prowers County is like an undiscovered frontier. There are so many exciting things to experience when visiting the area, we are fortunate to be a part of helping promote this wonderful area,” says Bryan Jordan, Chief Officer of Thought at VistaWorks.
For more information, visit www.visitprowerscounty.com.
