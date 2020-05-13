Harold Thompson…August 31, 1924 – May 10, 2020
Harold William Thompson passed away on May 10, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kansas at the age of 95. He was born on August 31, 1924 on the family homestead Southwest of Syracuse, Kansas to James and Fronia (Eyer) Thompson.
Harold was united in marriage to Edna Mae Burch on August 6, 1943. Two children were born to this union, Kenneth and Patricia. Harold was multi-talented. After breeding nationally awarded Quarter Horses for 75 years, this bloodline remains sought after by professionals today; he worked for the Kendall Rural Water District for 30 years and was a State Brand Inspector for 42 years. Harold was a member of the Syracuse Wesleyan Church and the American Quarter Horse Association.
Harold is survived by his children, Kenneth Lew Thompson of Greeley, Colorado, and Patricia Lynn (Micky) Moore of Kendall, Kansas; brother, Henry Earl (Peggy) Thompson of Florida; grandchildren, Harold (JoDee) Moore, Kimberly (C.A.) Griffith, Travis (Bonnie) Moore, Rheannon (Mike Martin) Thompson, Hilarie Thompson; 11 great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna on September 26, 2019; three brothers, and four sisters.
A memorial service for Harold will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton County Museum in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
