Dr. Marvin E. Lane, EdD…September 10, 1941 ~ May 14, 2020

Marvin Eugene Lane, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 at Clearview Nursing Home with family and friends at his side.

Marvin was born the fourth of five sons to Bert and Hazel Lane September 10, 1941 on the family farm in Ringgold County Iowa. Marvin grew up attending a one room country school. He talked about being the only child in his grade and walking 1.5 miles to and from school each day.

Marvin was extremely hard working, very detailed and a man of many talents. He was an educator, administrator, community advocate, photographer, writer, home remodeler, mechanic, minister, and most importantly a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Anyone who knew Marvin understood that when he set his mind to something it was going to be done to perfection. His annual Christmas light display in Lamar was one example, as it took an entire month to set it up.

During high school, Marvin was active in FFA, where he attended the national convention in Kansas City. He often talked about that trip and how he enjoyed sitting with Kenny Herren on a hill overlooking the airport watching airplanes land across the Missouri River. He was proud of the FFA Iowa Farmer Degree that he earned. Marvin graduated from Mount Ayr High School in 1960.

After high school, Marvin worked at Hy-Vee in Mount Ayr. He married Melanie Ann McFarland in 1960 and they were married 59 years 11 months, and 9 days. While living in Mount Ayr, they welcomed their first child, Marvin (Shayne) Lane.

Wanting a college education, Marvin and the family moved to Des Moines, where Marvin enrolled at Drake University and worked full-time at Hy-Vee. In 1965, Marvin was promoted to management, and left school to focus on his family and career. The family expanded again when Michael (Scott) Lane was born. Marvin still had dreams of attending college, so the family moved to Greeley, Colorado in 1969.

The move to Greeley was exciting, starting with a house hunting trip and one very long night stuck on the train in the middle of a Nebraska blizzard. Shayne remembers that night as an adventure watching the snow through the glass top car. The move soon after was also eventful with the family of 4, a German Shepard and a rabbit all in one U-Haul. As the story goes, the dog tried to eat that rabbit, more than once. They all survived and arrived in Greeley.

In Greeley, Marvin worked full time in restaurants and package delivery while attending the University of Northern Colorado. Of course, the family car broke down and needed a new engine. Marvin completed the repair himself. However, the kid’s wagon did not survive when it was used for engine storage.

Marvin graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in 1972 and started teaching at Arlington Elementary in Greeley. After earning his Master of Arts in 1974, the family moved to Ordway, CO where Marvin served as the Elementary and Junior High School Principal for the Crowley County School District.

In 1977, the family returned to Greeley, so Marvin could complete his Doctorate. Marvin’s academic excellence was rewarded with a Doctoral Scholarship from Climax Molybdenum Mine Corporation. He earned a second scholarship helping design educational facilities for school districts in the Colorado Mountains. To help manage expenses while in school, Marvin rode his bike to class 8 miles round trip most days.

Marvin completed his Doctoral coursework in 1978 and the family moved to Wiley, CO. Marvin was Superintendent of the Wiley School District from 1978 until 1982. Marvin resigned as Superintendent to focus on completing his dissertation for his Doctor of Education.

However, this plan did not last long. A few months later, he agreed to become President of Lamar Community College. Marvin started his new role at the college while completing his dissertation “Colorado Boards of Cooperative Educational Services: Factors Influencing Member Districts’ Financial Support.” In 1984, Marvin achieved his dream and graduated as a Doctor of Education from the University of Northern Colorado.

Marvin was the President of Lamar Community College until his retirement in 1999. When Marvin arrived at LCC, state leaders were pushing to close colleges that were deemed too small to be successful. Under Marvin’s leadership, LCC implemented educational programs focused on serving the local community. Marvin wanted the smallness of LCC to be an asset and by being student oriented the college achieved significant growth.

Marvin was an avid reader, loved to learn and was a teacher at heart. He enjoyed reading histories of American Presidents, traveling and visiting Presidential museums. As an educator and college President, Marvin was passionate about advancing new techniques in education. He served as President, National CQIN Organization for Community and Technical Colleges, and was Founder of the Rocky Mountain Quality Academy. He was also an author and editor where he focused on methods to improve higher education.

Marvin was a leader in his church and the community. He was active in the RLDS church for much of his life serving as an Elder, Pastor, and District President. He was an advocate for educational and economic growth in Eastern Colorado. He served as President, Colorado Association of Community and Junior College Presidents, Chairman of Colorado Plains, Inc., President, Lamar Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Lamar Rotary Club. One of Marvin’s most proud moments was the invitation he and Melanie received to attend an official White House banquet hosted by President George H.W and Barbara Bush. Marvin was honored a second time when he received an invitation to personally meet President Bill Clinton in Pueblo, CO.

In 1999, Marvin took his passion for serving and educating globally. Marvin and Melanie moved to the United Arab Emirates where Marvin was President of Higher Colleges of Technology, Fujairah Women’s College. This was an exciting opportunity to open a brand new college educating women in the Middle East.

Before they returned home, Marvin and Melanie took the trip of a lifetime traveling across Europe. Marvin’s favorite destination was Geneva, Switzerland. Photography had become a passion and Switzerland offered him breathtaking opportunities to pursue his hobby. This hobby would soon become his second career.

After returning to Lamar he started Marvin Lane, Photography. Marvin didn’t have a studio so he decided to build one himself, turning one half of their garage into a photography studio and a spare bedroom into his gallery. Marvin operated this business until his retirement in 2009.

Marvin and Melanie moved to Overland Park, Kansas in 2010 to be near family and their grandchildren. Never one to be idle Marvin always had a project. Every Christmas he would assemble an amazing multi-tier Christmas village complete with an electric train that was the envy of the neighborhood. He also attended many of his grandchildren’s events and always had a camera ready to take the perfect shot. A true photographer never really retires.

With his health in decline, Marvin and Melanie returned to Mount Ayr. Marvin lived the remainder of his at life at Clearview Nursing Home. The staff at Clearview tended to Marvin with love and compassion and for that we are very thankful.

Marvin was preceded in death by: His parents, Bert and Hazel Lane, brothers, Jimmy (infant), Sheryl (infant), Bernie, Roger and wife Mary Anne, father-in-law, John H. McFarland and mother-in-law Marjorie Fisher-McFarland.

Marvin is survived by: his wife Melanie, and sons Shayne (Michelle Hodge) of Cheyenne WY, Scott and wife Kim (Leawood, KS). His grandchildren Nathan and wife Lauren (Prairie Village KS), Matthew (Overland Park, KS), Ashton (Leawood, KS), and Michael (Leawood, KS). Great Grandson Harrison, and Baby Boy Lane due soon (Prairie Village, KS) brother-in law John K. McFarland and wife Kathy, sister in law Madelyn (Lane) Klepper, and other extended family.

Memorials are for a CAREFOAM Fall Reduction Chair for the Clearview Home residents.