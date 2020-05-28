Constance Louise Weber…May 5, 1959 – May 27, 2020
Russ Baldwin | May 28, 2020 | Comments 0
A Funeral Mass for longtime Trinidad, Colorado resident, Constance Louise Weber will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kit Carson, Colorado with Reverend Jason Keas as Celebrant. A Rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 10:00AM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The Rite of Committal will follow the Mass at the Kit Carson Cemetery.
Connie as she was known to her family and friends was born May 5, 1959 in Burlington, Colorado. Connie passed away at her residence in Trinidad on May 27, 2020 at the age of 61.
She is survived by her siblings; Janie (Frank) Crites of Bethune, CO, Denis (Alcira) Weber of Ridgecrest, CA, Mary Weber of Kit Carson, CO, Liz (Dennis) Mattics of Kit Carson, Theresa (Nick) Harms of Cheyenne Wells and Tony (Ida Mae) Weber of Kit Carson and her sister-in-law, Janet Weber of Lamar.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents; Emily Jane and William Joseph Weber and her brother, Charles Weber and her cousins, Lynn McWhorter, Chris Weber, Ashton McGuire and Dustin Brunelli.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Connie Weber Memorial Fund for the purchase of equipment to be used at the Las Animas County Rehab Center in Trinidad. Contributions can be sent to Peacock Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
