Update—Officer-Involved Shooting in Kiowa County
Russ Baldwin | Apr 16, 2020 | Comments 0
April 15, 2020—Kiowa County, CO—Law enforcement continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Kiowa County, Colorado occurring on April 9, 2020.
As the lead investigative agency, the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) continues to review the incident. Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) agents and crime scene responders have concluded the processing of the scene as well as interviews as an assist agency in the investigation.
The deceased Eads man has been identified as Zachary Gifford (DOB: 07/15/1980).
The members of the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) involved in the incident have been named: Undersheriff Tracy Weisenhorn and Deputy Quentin Stump remain on administrative leave per KCSO policy.
No additional updates will be provided until the investigation is completed by the PCSO and information is presented to the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for a decision.
