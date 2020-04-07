Sonya Michelle Ortiz…August 14, 1970 – April 1, 2020
Sonya Michelle Ortiz, age 49, of Lamar, CO passed away peacefully at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, CO on April 1, 2020 with her loving husband Kevin Ortiz by her side. A memorial service will be held at a later date to allow all family and friends to attend.
Sonya was a longtime loving wife to Kevin for 25 years, together for 28 years. To this marriage were born two handsome boys, Jonothan and Justin. Sonya was an amazingly strong woman who loved spending time with her family, her grandson, Logan, and her friends. She loved the outdoors and nature but her love for her family and friends was immeasurable. She would do anything for anyone. She had the biggest heart. Sonya was an extremely hard worker and continued to be for her entire life.
She was born on August 14, 1970 in Lamar, CO to Allen Birt and Gloria Diane (Eldridge) Birt.
She was preceded in death by her mother; a sister – Renea Birt; her father-in-law Michael Allen and Mother-in-law – Etta Allen.
Sonya is survived by her husband Kevin; her sons – Jonothan (Ashely) Ortiz; and Justin Ortiz all of Lamar; her father – Allen Birt of Lamar; sister – Kris of Pueblo, CO; brother-in-law – Chris (Liz) Allen of KS; sister-in-law – Shelley (Mandy) Allen of Lamar; and by one grandson – Logan Ortiz; as well as by numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Sonya Ortiz memorial fund in care of the Peacock Funeral Home.
Arrangements for Sonya Michelle Ortiz are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
