Ruth Schwerdfeger…December 29, 1933 – April 27, 2020

Private graveside services for Coolidge, Kansas resident, Ruth Schwerdfeger will be held at the Syracuse Cemetery in Syracuse, Kansas on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Ruth (Humburg) Schwerdfeger passed away on April 27, 2020 in Hays, Kansas at the age of 86. She was born on December 29, 1933 on the Humburg farm south of Towner, Colorado to Edwin and Ormal (McWilliams) Humburg. She was the oldest of five children.
Ruth met Gene Schwerdfeger at a dance in Holly, Colorado shortly before he went into the Army in 1950 to serve in the Korean War. They were united in marriage in 1953. Soon after their marriage they moved south of Coolidge to start their family.
Ruth and Gene farmed in Kansas, Colorado, and South Dakota which made for a remarkably busy life. Ruth was essential to the farming operation, always fixing lunches, feeding hired hands, driving tractors and grain trucks. The couple moved to into Coolidge in 1959. After their children got older, Ruth became involved in Civic Club, Holly Ladies V.F.W. Auxiliary, bowling, library, and city council.
In 1981 she became Mayor of Coolidge. After serving for 8 years as Mayor, Ruth became City Clerk and then a few years later she found herself on the City Council once again as well as being reappointed as Mayor in 2004. Ruth often volunteered at the local Budget Shop, Coolidge Bingo, and at any other function where she could lend a hand. She took great pride in being a wife to Gene, and a mother to her four children. Ruth enjoyed being with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Kathy Knott of Coolidge, Kansas and Penny (Art) Boltz of Syracuse, Kansas; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Pat) Humburg of Midland, Michigan and Karen (Frank) Nemechek of Tribune, Kansas; many other relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Ormal Humburg; husband, Gene Schwerdfeger; two sons, Burge Schwerdfeger and Steven Schwerdfeger; brother, Charles Humburg; sister, Joanne Hardy; and son-in-law, Ron Knott.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hamilton County Library or the Education Foundation for the Coolidge Alumni Scholarship in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
