Opportunity for City Sales Tax to be Temporarily Deferred for Small Businesses
Russ Baldwin | Apr 16, 2020 | Comments 0
Lamar, Colorado – As part of the ongoing commitment to support local businesses, Lamar’s City Council approved a temporary sales tax deferral program for qualifying businesses, in response to the economic hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Any small business in the corporate limits of the City, is eligible for this deferral program if they owed or paid $5,000 or less in city sales tax for any month in 2019. The temporary sales tax deferral will apply ONLY to the months of March, April and May of 2020, making the next sales tax payment to the City due on or before July 20, 2020.
This program does waive penalties and interest for the months of March, April and May 2020, PROVIDED, all sales tax deferred is paid in full by December 31, 2020. Any delinquent sales tax for the deferral months not paid in full by December 31, 2020, will be assessed interest and penalties for delinquent payments plus an additional monthly charge for outstanding balances.
The City of Lamar Temporary Sales Tax Deferral Request form is at www.ci.lamar.co.us/salestax and can be submitted by email or mail.
City of Lamar
Attn: Missy Mason
102 East Parmenter
Lamar, CO 81052
Missy.mason@ci.lamar.co.us
The City offices remain closed to the public and employees are conducting business as usual and can be reached via phone or email. Contact information for our departments can be found on our website at www.ci.lamar.co.us. Questions should be directed to our main number at 719-336-4376.
