Martin A. “Marty” Mills…November 22, 1978 – April 17, 2020
A celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Martin A. Mills, affectionately known to many as Marty, will be held at a later date.
Per Marty’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation.
Marty was born on November 22, 1978 in Liberal, KS to Charles Mills and Virginia Miller-Mills and departed this life on Friday April 17, 2020 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar at the age of 41.
Marty was preceded in death by his father; one brother – Monty Mills; and one half-brother – Ricky Mills.
Marty is survived by his mother – Virginia “Bush” Barnhart of Lamar; one brother – Mickey Mills of Lamar; one half-brother – Jimmy Mills of TX; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Marty Mills Memorial Fund in care of the Peacock Funeral Home.
