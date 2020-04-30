Maria Angela “Angie” Hernandez…December 29, 1932 – April 29, 2020
A memorial service for former Lamar, Colorado currently of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Maria Angela Hernandez, affectionately known to her family and friends as Angie will be held at a later date.
Per Angie’s request cremation will take place.
Angie was born on December 29, 1932 at San Jose, New Mexico to Isais and Albinita (Lucero) Segura and passed away on April 29, 2020 at the Mountain Vista Health Care in Wheat Ridge, Colorado at the age of 87.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Martin Hernandez, son Jake Banuelos, brother, Harold Sagura and sister, Maria Vdilia Cortez.
Angie is survived by her sons, Martin (Abby) Hernandez of Wheat Ridge, CO, Floyd Banuelos of Lakewood, CO and Ernest Segura of Littleton, CO; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert (Rita) Segura of Westminster, CO, Leo Segura of Aurora, CO and Alice Segura of Parker, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
