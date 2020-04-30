LHS Graduation Parade Plans for Sunday, May 17th
Russ Baldwin | Apr 30, 2020 | Comments 0
LHS has announced their plans to have a graduation parade for the Class of 2020 on May 17, based on a vote by the student body. The parade will begin at 2pm, but all students participating need to be staged at LHS at 12:30 to receive diplomas and have their photo taken.
Graduation parade:
Senior students will first line up in their cars in the pick-up/drop-off area in the front of the high school at 12:30 to receive their diplomas and scholarship packets and have their photo taken. Then students will be directed to line up their cars alphabetically in the parking lot for the parade. The parade will begin promptly at 2:00.
During the parade, KVAY will announce each graduate’s name, future plans, and scholarships in order of the parade. After all of the graduates have been announced, the names of the valedictorian, salutatorian, and top 10 will be broadcasted, as will the pre-recorded speeches by the valedictorian, salutatorian, head boy and head girl.
Route:
The parade will begin at the high school parking lot and proceed north on 11th St. and then head west on Yucca St., then north on 14th St. for several blocks. Then the parade will go east on Oak, to 6th St. where it will head south and then west on Park. The final stretch is then south on 9th street. The parade will end at Savage where cars will disperse.
Participant Guidelines:
Only one graduate per car. Please do not double-up graduates in cars.
One vehicle per graduate. An immediate family member must drive the vehicle while the graduate sits in the passenger seat. Any additional passengers must be family members. Please, no extra cars at the staging area.
Graduates are welcome to decorate their cars. We encourage you to display the senior’s name so that spectators can see it. Please make sure to keep all decorations appropriate for the school and community.
Please do not throw anything, including candy, from the cars.
Graduates should wear their cap, gown, cord, tassel and dress clothes. Honor cords will be given out with the diplomas. Please do not decorate your caps. Any appropriate messages can be displayed on cars.
Family and community members
Spectators must stay in their vehicles during the parade and follow all social distancing and CDC guidelines.
There will be a Facebook Live feed of the graduation parade on the Lamar School District Facebook page for anyone who lives outside of Lamar.
The parade will also be broadcast on KVAY.
The graduation parade plan is subject to change depending on any local or state guidelines. Please watch the school website for announcements.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Entertainment • Events • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety • School
About the Author: