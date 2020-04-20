Letter to the Editor RE: PMC Board Election-Rushton
Russ Baldwin | Apr 20, 2020 | Comments 0
My name is Ty Rushton and I’m running to retain my seat on the Prowers County Hospital District Board of Directors. In 2015, I was appointed to be on the Prowers County Hospital Board, and today I am asking for your vote to serve a second term.
Born and raised in Southeast Colorado, I understand the quality of life the residents in Prowers County strive to achieve. My wife Kerstin and I, reside in Holly, CO where we our raising our two children Michael and Kaedyn. For the past 20 years, I have had a career in banking, serving our local area in their financial needs. Proudly, I am currently the CLO at Fellowship Credit Union.
Over the years, I have volunteered and served on many prominent boards in Prowers County including The Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Prowers County Foundation 4H Board, Prowers County Fair Board and the Prowers County Tourism Tax Board.
Over the last 5 years, as a Director of Prowers County Hospital, I have spent the time and received the training to be an effective and efficient board member. During this time, it was my personal vision that has now come to fruition, to expand the cancer treatment services currently offered at Prowers Medical Center. I am proud to be apart of several accomplishments that has made our local hospital what it is today:
- Ground-breaking Ceremony for Facility Expansion Project 2015
State-of-the-art Operating Rooms
Expanded Emergency Department
New Physical Therapy Gymnasium
Enhanced Materials Management Department
- Prowers Medical Center receives National 2016 Excellence in Leadership award, Quorum Health Resources top performing Critical Access Hospital awards nationwide
- Top 100 Critical Access Hospital Award in 2017
- Achieved 4-Star Rating through CMS in 2017
- Hospital District Celebrates 50 Years of Existence in 2018
- PET/CT Scan Technology and Full Scope Orthopedic Surgeries added to service line in 2019
- Top 100 Critical Access Hospital Award from iVantage in 2020
As an organization, Prowers Medical Center is a talented group of professionals, dedicated and committed to providing healing and preventative services to those they serve. The vision statement at Prowers Medical Center is to be the leading healthcare resource for the diverse populations of the region with core values being honesty, commitment, compassion and enthusiasm. Patient satisfaction surveys show that our communities prefer to receive the personal and compassionate services at Prowers Medical Center when possible as opposed to larger facilities in the city.
Today, we have a dedicated board in place combined with a great staff at Prowers Medical Center. I am asking you to vote for me, Tyren (Ty) H. Rushton, and I will continue to serve our community and dedicate my time insuring that Prowers Medical Center is here for future generations. Thank you!
Tyren (Ty) H. Rushton
28790 County Road 34
Holly CO 81047
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: