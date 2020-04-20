Letter to the Editor: PMC Board Elections-Boxley
Russ Baldwin | Apr 20, 2020 | Comments 0
Fellow Prowers County community members,
My name is Clifford Boxley, and I would like to represent you as a member of the Prowers County Hospital District Board of Directors.
As a longtime resident of Lamar who has been active in community service, both through my many years as a volunteer for VA Transportation Services, as well as my service on numerous city boards and military service boards, I will bring a unique and highly important perspective to the hospital board.
I was in Lamar High School class of 1973, and I am a graduate of Lamar Community College. I am also a veteran of the US Army. I have received training from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institute of Health, the US Department of Education, and FEMA.
I have served on the boards for the Lamar Light and Power Board, the Lamar Housing Authority, Lamar Planning and Zoning, Lamar Partnership Inc., Prowers County Planning and Zoning Board, and the Selective Service Board. For 14 years, I served on the Board of Governors of the 1st Cavalry Division Association, the second largest military association in the world, with over 30,000 members.
During those years of service to the community on those boards, I have gained much valuable experience working with a team to maintain and balance budgets in support of crucial community service projects.
Given the current coronavirus crisis, I believe that it is imperative that our community be represented by someone who is deeply committed to the Lamar area community, and I believe that I can and will fulfill that role for us.
I would like to have your support in the upcoming election for Prowers County Hospital District Board of Directors. The ballot will be mailed to all registered voters who should drop off their completed ballot form at Prowers County Courthouse, election ballot drop off box, in the parking lot on the East side of the courthouse building on 301 South Main Street, in Lamar, by May 5th, 2020.
I thank you for your support.
Clifford Boxley
Lamar
