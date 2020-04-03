Letter to the Editor: From Prowers Medical Center
April 2, 2020
Dear Prowers Community,
I want to personally thank you for your offer of support and thanks to our amazing team. We have gotten many offers of food and other items from the community over the past weeks. While we absolutely appreciate the gesture, we kindly request that community members do not make food donations to the hospital.
Here are a few other ways you can show your appreciation for our team:
- Use chalk to draw and write messages of gratitude to our team, on sidewalks or along the employee parking areas on our campus.
- Sew and donate masks or gowns to Prowers Medical Center, through the Foundation. Details including how to get them to the right place are available on the Prowers COVID page https://prowersmedical.com/covid-19-resources/. If you decide to sew masks or gowns, send us a photo of you working on them! We would love to share photos of our community at work on our Facebook page.
- If you have extra food you would like to donate, deliver it to the doorstep of a neighbor who is in need, or a healthcare worker you know personally. Taking care of each other, helps us take care of you!
Again, I appreciate you reaching out to support us in this difficult time for our community and our country. Our team, our patients, and I are grateful for your generosity. This spirit of togetherness is part of what makes our community great!
Sincerely,
Karen L. Bryant
Interim Chief Executive Officer
