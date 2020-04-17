Letter to the Editor: from Jay Brooke-PMC Board Election
Russ Baldwin | Apr 17, 2020 | Comments 0
April 17, 2020
I present myself to you as a candidate for the Prowers Medical Center Board of Directors after spending the last thirty-two years in Prowers County doing striving to bring accessible and quality healthcare to you. My adventure in this great community started as a behavior health clinician, continued with the honor of being the CEO of High Plains Community Health Center and is still a work in progress doing quality improvement consulting. These experiences have allowed me to gain immeasurable knowledge, insight, and instinct as to the healthcare needs of our community and how to acquire resources and provide services. I pledge to bring all the tools in my toolbox including knowledge of health care policy, financing, management, and governance to the table with unswerving loyalty to PMC if you select me as a Director.
COVID-19 has added a new twist to the job of governing our hospital and ensuring that it is ready, willing and able to care for you. I have the unique experience and ability to ensure Prowers Medical Center is here to meet your needs. I will put all the time and energy needed to guide this critical piece of Prowers County healthcare. Thank you for your consideration of me to fill this critical role.
Robert “Jay” Brooke
481 Prairie Street
Lamar, CO 81052
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: