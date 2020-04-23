LaVerne Stolzenberger…July 1, 1928 – April 22, 2020
A memorial service for current Lamar, Colorado resident formerly of Sabetha, Kansas, LaVerne Stolzenberger will be held at a later date in Sabetha, Kansas.
Per LaVerne’s request cremation will take place.
LaVerne was born on July 1, 1928 at Sabetha, Kansas to Walter Lee and Sara Fern (Hampton) Chase and passed away on April 22, 2020 at the Prowers Medical Center at the age of 91.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Paul Stolzenberger; her parents, brother, Earl Chase and grandson J.W. Stolzenberger.
LaVerne is survived by her children, Cheryl (Clinton) Ashley of Lamar and William Lee Stolzenberger of Mayetta, KS; grandchildren, Tammy (Gilbert) Herrera, Jeri (Rob) Hernandez, Danny Stolzenberger, Darrell (Jodi) Stolzenberger, Shonda Stolzenberger, Jessie Stolzenberger and Billy Joe (Jessica) Stolzenberger; thirteen great-grandchildren and twelve great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Marvin (Rosalie) Chase of Kansas City, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
