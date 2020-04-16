Larry Lusher…June 4, 1947 – April 12, 2020
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident Larry J. Lusher will be held at a later date. Per Larry’s request cremation will take place.
Larry was born on June 4, 1947 at Lamar, Colorado to Philip J. and Jewel Alene (McCall) Lusher and passed away on April 12, 2020 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 72.
He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Ronald L. Lusher and his mother and father-in-law, Joe and Betty White.
Larry is survived by his wife, Susan Lusher of the family home in Lamar, sons, Travis Lusher of Eckert, CO and Brian Lusher of Lamar; grandchildren, Caydence Lusher, Cash Lusher and Colter Lusher all of Grand Junction, CO and his sister, Sandy (Bill) Langdon of Lamar. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Per Larry’s heartfelt request memorial contributions may be made to the Larry Lusher Memorial Fund for his grandchildren’s education in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
