Lamar Community College Granted Over $500,000 in Relief From CARES Act
Russ Baldwin | Apr 29, 2020 | Comments 0
Half of the funds will go directly to students impacted by COVID-19
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
(Lamar, CO) – Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law last month, Lamar Community College will be granted $588,420, half of which must go directly to students whose education has been impacted by COVID-19.
U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Cory Gardner (R-CO) announced that the U.S. Department of Education distributed $213.1 million in funding to institutions of higher education in Colorado as part of the COVID-19 response. The higher education emergency relief fund was provided through the bipartisan CARES Act. Half of the monies will go directly to students to provide emergency financial support, while the other half of the funds will go to the institution to provide financial relief related to COVID-19 related expenses.
“I want to express my thank you to our congressional delegation, especially Senators Bennet and Gardner and Congressman Buck, for their support for college students, and community college students in particular,” said Dr. Linda Lujan, president of Lamar Community College. “We appreciate their focus on the financial need of students whose education was disrupted due to COVID-19. Our goal is to help each student persist and complete, and this funding should help them do so. While congressional support was not unanimous, we are pleased student need was ultimately a priority.”
Lamar Community College will utilize these funds for direct student support through the College’s emergency grant process. In order to follow the guidance outlined in the CARES Act, LCC will send the money directly to students; the student simply needs to apply.
Funds from the CARES Act will be available to LCC students on a first-come, first-served basis until monies designated for students are expended. The uses for these emergency funds include technology needs, food, tuition assistance, childcare, transportation, and more. Round one application deadline is May 11, 2020.
Students can complete an application and expect a response within 1-2 business days. Student applications are available online at: https://www.lamarcc.edu/admission/paying-for-college/
“Our students are focused on completing their goals and this funding will definitely help them do so,” said Financial Aid Director, Teresa Turner. “I’m pleased to be able to facilitate getting this money to them so they can use it for important needs. We want students to know we are here for them and we will all get through this together.”
