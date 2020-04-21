Lamar Community College Announces Alternate Plans for its 81st Annual Commencement Ceremony
Russ Baldwin | Apr 21, 2020 | Comments 0
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
(Lamar, CO) – Despite hopes for one last gathering to celebrate student accomplishments, Lamar Community College has made the difficult decision to cancel in-person events through the end of May.
This includes year-end LCC celebrations such as the 81st Annual Commencement Ceremony, the annual Antelope Night awards ceremony, and the Nursing Pinning Ceremony.
“Like our students, the faculty, staff and I are disappointed, but believe this decision is in everyone’s best interest” said Dr. Linda Lujan, LCC President. “We hope everyone is staying safe as we all complete the spring semester remotely. I could not be more proud of each of our students and our amazing faculty, advisors, tutors, and all the others supporting our success. Despite the challenges of working remotely, everyone is working together to finish the year strong.”
Instead of an in-person event, the LCC Commencement recognition will be placed on a special page on the LCC website where students and their families can watch speeches, and see and hear from their fellow graduates as well as faculty and staff. LCC will also be mailing student diplomas/certificates, official transcripts, and diploma covers so students have been contacted to make sure their mailing address is correct in LCC records.
Students and their families and friends are invited back to participate in the 82nd Annual LCC Commencement Ceremony on May 8, 2021 at 10:00 am in the LCC Wellness Center.
“If 2020 graduates are able to attend, we are planning a special recognition for them on that day. More information will follow next year,” added Lujan.
For more information about Commencement, contact Lamar Community College at 719.336.1590 or information@lamarcc.edu.
