Karen Kaye Splitter…March 23, 1936 – April 15, 2020
Karen Kaye Splitter, 84 died Wednesday April15, 2020 in her home surrounded by family in Gretna, Nebraska. Kaye was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on March 23, 1936 to Frances and Eva (McCaine) Murray.
Kaye met Harold Wesley Splitter late in 1999, the two were married on February 9, 2000. This union blended two adult families, eight children all together. They navigated 14 wonderful years together until Harold passed away on January 31, 2015.
Kaye was a longtime resident of Holly, Colorado. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church. Kaye was always a teacher from the time she graduated until her last breath. She held a teaching job in the public-school system and after that was a dedicated director of CEF of Southeast Colorado before retiring. In August of 2018, Kaye moved from Holly, Colorado to Gretna, Nebraska. She was reluctant but willing to take that journey to be with family.
Kaye enjoyed reading, listening and discussing the Bible, which she knew well. She would recite many scriptures to all. Her favorite program on the radio was “In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley”. She enjoyed watching Hallmark movies and working crossword puzzles. Kaye loved to travel and go for “Sunday drives”. One of her best times was when she and Harold took the ’89 Oldsmobile to Florida and up the east coast. Her joy was being a mother and getting to talk to her children, be with them and pray for them every day.
Kaye is survived by her sons, Gary and wife, Lori Willis of Lander, Wyoming, Quintin and wife, Stephanie Willis of Gretna, Nebraska, Darren of Las Animas, Colorado, and Shane and wife, Alicia Willis of Denver, Colorado, Steve and wife, Kelley Splitter of Orlando, Florida; daughters, Beverly and husband, Gary Medlock of Elkhart, Kansas, Linda Grayson of Columbia, Missouri, and Paula Martin of Rogers, Arkansas; one sibling, Dale Murray of Del Norte, Colorado. Kaye is also survived by 34 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frances Murray and Eva (McCaine) Wellman; first husband, Charles Willis; second husband, Harold Splitter; and son-in-law, John Martin; sister, Gwen Voris; brothers, Mickey Murray and Wally Murray.
A private graveside service will be held at the Holly, Cemetery in Holly, Colorado.
