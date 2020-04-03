James O’Neil…June 30, 1947 – March 30, 2020
James Francis O’Neill passed away on March 30, 2020 at his home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 72. He was born on June 30, 1947 in La Junta, Colorado to John Paul and Genevieve (Bostick) O’Niell.
James proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He served on board the USS Rich and was a Vietnam Veteran. James was a past VFW commander of the Las Animas Post #2411. James worked at Fort Lyon as a licensed electrician.
James is survived by his son, Jared Ryan O’Neill; sister, Sarah Theresa Howell; nieces, Mary Frazer, Catherine Ann Howell, and Ann Marie Malburg; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Beau James O’Neill in 1998; brother, John Henry O’Neill; and sisters, Mary Cecelia Denbo and Catherine Ann Horton.
A private burial will take place at Fort Lyon National Cemetery.
