Isaac Sherman Bond Hearing Set for April 22nd
Russ Baldwin | Apr 17, 2020 | Comments 0
Isaac Sherman, 47 of Lamar, will appear in court Wednesday, April 22nd for a bond hearing. He has been charged by 15th Judicial District District Attorney, Joshua Vogel, with second-degree murder for the death of 54 year old Pedro Navarette on March 23, 2020 according to the arrest warrant.
The affidavit submitted by Lamar Officer, Sgt. P.J. Wilson, states police were called to 608 Imperial drive in Lamar on the night of Monday, March 23rd at 11:30pm. Describing the scene, Wilson said he saw Navarette on the ground with other officers in attendance along with Sherman.
Wilson stated that Sherman, during their second interview about the incident, told him a fight had broken out between him and Navarette at the residence of Tiletha Duran who also lives on Imperial Drive and during the fight stabbed Navarette, later informing the police of the location of the knife.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Law Enforcement • Police Report • Public Safety
About the Author: