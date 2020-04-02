Gov. Polis Provides Update on State’s Response to COVID-19 – School Closures Extended
Wednesday, April 1, 2020 – ENTENNIAL – Gov. Polis today provided an update to the State’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is one of the greatest challenges we’ve ever faced. The more we stay home, the sooner we’ll be able to squash this threat, start earning money, and support our families,” said Governor Jared Polis. “At this point of this crisis, masks and gloves equals lives. Ventilators equals lives. We will continue to work with new suppliers in the private sector until Colorado’s needs are met. My administration is moving heaven and earth to acquire the needed materials to support the expected medical surge, and ensure that we can do adequate testing so that we can better isolate and contain future cases.”
Gov. Polis also announced that he would extend the suspension of normal in-person learning at all public and private elementary and secondary schools until April 30.
The Governor signed an Executive Order expanding the use of telehealth services. This will increase the capacity of the state’s health care system, help preserve critical personal protective equipment needed for medical professionals on the front lines, and allow Coloradans to meet with a doctor remotely. Telecommunications providers have made a commitment to ensure that telehealth services can be effectively delivered in Colorado communities.
The Governor also provided guidance to all State agencies and departments, as well as the public, on methods of service of process.
The state’s special enrollment period for the state’s health care exchange is ending on Friday.
Upon reports of an alarming increase in people who own a second home in the mountains traveling there, the Governor passed along an important announcement on behalf of Gunnison County, and other mountain resort communities who might echo it: please stay in your primary residence and do not put extra pressure on Colorado’s mountain health care systems.
