Garrett Brooks Hall…February 20, 1931 – April 26, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Apr 27, 2020 | Comments 0
A private graveside service for lifelong Lamar resident, Garrett Brooks Hall affectionately known to his family and friends as Brooks will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar with Mike Woelk officiating.
Brooks was born on February 20, 1931 at Lamar, Colorado to John Edgar and Leila (Eddleman) Hall and passed away on April 26, 2020 at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 89.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Everett Hall, great-grandsons, Beau Revere and Eckertt Grey and his brothers, Kenneth Hall and Everett Hall.
Brooks is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Hall; children, Gary (Pat) Hall of Kennewick, WA, Eddie (Barb) Hall of Lamar, Tony (Joan) Hall of Amarillo, TX and Marty (JoLynn) Hall of Canon City, CO, eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Keith (Wanda) Hall of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Recreational Summer Baseball Program either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com. Services for Brooks will be live-streamed at 1:00PM on Thursday, April 30, 2020 on the Peacock Funeral Home Facebook page.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: