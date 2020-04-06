Gail L. Turner…May 1, 1950 – April 3, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Apr 06, 2020 | Comments 0
A private family graveside service for longtime Hasty, CO resident, Gail L. Turner, will be held at a later date in the Union Valley Cemetery in Hasty, CO. Pastor Travis Walker of the McClave United Methodist Church will officiate.
Gail was born on May 1, 1950 in Lamar, CO to Ernest C. Schibbelhut and Ruth Evelyn Smith-Schibbelhut and departed this life on Friday April 3, 2020 at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, CO at the age of 69.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents and by one sister – Jill Janice Schibbelhut.
Gail is survived by her husband of 30 years – Ray Turner of Hasty; one son – Justin Piatt of Hasty; two step-children – Jeff (Mary Ann) Turner of McClave; and Cynthia McDonald of Trinidad; by six grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and by six siblings – Linda Schibbelhut of Oklahoma; Vera Moreland, Karen Weeks, Brenda Grusing, Rhonda Grusing, and Janel Kysar all of Kansas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Gail Turner Memorial Fund in care of the Peacock Funeral Home.
