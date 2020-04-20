CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION – WEEK ENDING APRIL 19, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Apr 20, 2020 | Comments 0
AGRICULTURAL SUMMARY: Isolated snow showers slowed fieldwork in areas last week, according to the Mountain Region Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. In northeastern counties, planting activities were delayed by moisture and below-freezing temperatures, and reports noted that cold temperatures caused freeze damage in winter wheat. In east central counties, reports also noted that freezing temperatures damaged winter wheat. Some counties in the district received scattered moisture while others received little or none. Lack of moisture continued to cause concern for producers trying to plan for the growing season ahead.
In the San Luis Valley, another dry week was reported and moisture was greatly needed. Barley planting continued, but progress was noted as slow. In southeastern counties, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report moved more localities into the severe drought classification (D2). Reports noted non-irrigated crop and pasture conditions worsened due to inadequate moisture and high winds.
Ranchers were still heavily supplementing their livestock while waiting for moisture to boost pasture growth. Irrigation water supplies were close to normal given current snowpack runoff.
As of April 17, 2020, snowpack in Colorado was 104 percent measured as percent of median snowfall. The Southwest and San Luis Valley were 88 percent and 81 percent, respectively. Stored feed supplies were rated 2 percent very short, 11 percent short, 79 percent adequate, and 8 percent surplus. Sheep death loss was 42 percent average and 58 percent light. Cattle death loss was 69 percent average and 31 percent light.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Economy • Environment • Featured • Media Release
About the Author: