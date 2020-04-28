Council Approves Bed Bug Ordinance, Notes Schedule Changes
Russ Baldwin | Apr 28, 2020 | Comments 0
The Lamar Redevelopment Authority tabled making a $14,600 payment to Max Hotel LLC under an earlier URA agreement, pending additional information regarding the nature of the amount that was submitted to the Authority. The Authority, during its April 27th meeting voted to approve payment of bills for Lamar Rotary Club Dues in the amount of $92.
The Lamar City Council noting that due to the continued response to COVID-19 across the country and the state, decided to cancel or postpone several future events until the city, state and county has a better idea of how the new Safer at Home resolution enacted by Governor Polis will fare. A gradual easing of some of the restrictions will begin to go in effect on May 1st with more phased in through the month as health conditions warrant. The council cancelled the monthly informal breakfast held the first Wednesday of each month and noted the Lamar Chamber of Commerce has cancelled Lamar Days activities and the May 16th parade. The chamber is discussing several alternative events for a later date and will have an announcement to that effect in the near future. City Administrator, Steve Kil, said he’d check to see if May 21st is still viable for a ribbon cutting at the Lamar Airport and the Shriner’s annual Memorial Circus is, in all likelihood, cancelled for the year. City offices will be closed Monday, May 25th for Memorial Day, and the council meeting has been moved to Tuesday, May 26th. Kil offered special thanks to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church for creating 100 face coverings which the city purchased for $500 for its employees.
The council held a public hearing to allow discussion of Ordinance 1239 establishing bed bug regulations for the city and incorporating the regulations of HB 19-1328. During the council’s February 24, 2020 meeting, there was a unanimous vote to adopt the ordinance. In the absence of any protests, the public hearing was closed and the ordinance was approved on second reading. HB 19-1328 requires a tenant to promptly notify the landlord when the tenant knows or suspects the dwelling unit contains bedbugs. Not more than 96 hours after receiving notice, the landlord must hire a pest management professional to inspect and treat the dwelling and assume all costs in mitigating bed bugs from the unit. This includes but is not limited to hotel, motel, Airbnb..etc.
As presented by the Lamar Benevolent and Protective order of the Chapter #1319 of the Elks Lodge, the council adopted Proclamation No. 20-03 declaring the first week in May as Youth Week. The Elks have planned an observance in tribute to the junior citizens of the community.
The council proclaimed Saturday, June 27, 2020 as High Plains Public Radio Day. HPPR, High Plains Public Radio was created in 1977 to enrich the educational, cultural and community life of the High Plains region. It broadcasts locally at 90.7FM. HPPR began broadcasting in 1980 from KANZ-FM, it’s original station which served southwest Kansas. It has since expanded to 19 stations and translators, serving 78 counties in five states.
The annual statement of work agreement between the City of Lamar and the State of Colorado for the Lamar Welcome Center was approved for fiscal year July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The city will be paid $54,720 for that period to run and operate the Welcome Center on East Beech Street.
Angie Cue, Lamar’s Community Development Director, explained the trademark sublicense agreement for Main Street America which was approved by the council. Lamar is a member of the organization which is run by the National Main Street Center, Inc. The Main Street organization helps promote work to revitalize commercial districts in participating communities.
The council also adopted Resolution 20-04-03, an emergency resolution to approve the Temporary Business Hardship Sales Tax Deferment Program which defers qualifying businesses from paying sales tax payments, penalties and interest to the City of Lamar for March, April and May of 2020 so long as all deferred sales tax is paid prior to December 31, 2020.
By Russ Baldwin
