Coronavirus Contact in Southeast Colorado by County
Russ Baldwin | Apr 03, 2020 | Comments 0
Colorado had 4,173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday, April 3, according to the state Department of Health. That puts the state in the top 50% on the list of states with the most U.S. coronavirus cases. These cases include people who have tested positive as well as a small number of people who have symptoms of COVID-19 who have been in contact with a person who has tested positive. Health officials think the real number of cases in Colorado is between 12,000 and 33,000, Denver 7 reported on April 2.
The state has had 111 known deaths from COVID-19, up 18 from March 30. The first reported, announced Saturday (March 14), was a woman in her 80s from El Paso County. There has been one death of a person from out-of-state in Colorado.
Here are the latest figures as provided by Live Science News Network: (7pm, Friday, April 3, 2020)
- Baca: 9
- Costilla: 3
- Crowley: 1 (1 death)
- Kit Carson: 4
- Las Animas: 1
- Otero: 3
- Pueblo: 31 (2 deaths)
- Unknown: 158
