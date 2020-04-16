City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report-February 2020
Sales Tax Revenue collections for the City of Lamar are up for February with a 2.99% growth in City Sales Tax for a $7,817.42 increase and a 2.88% gain that translates to an $8,203.29 gain over revenues for this same time last year. Total Sales and Use Tax collections are at $292,704.59 for 2020 and City Sales Tax collections are at $268,954.58.
Year-to-date figures show a 4.6% gain for City Sales Tax Revenue for an increase of $39,742.17 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections are up 5.28% for a $49,701.74 increase. Year-to-date City Sales Tax Revenue is $904,163.31 for 2020 and Total Collections are at $991,357.51.
Several of the 12 retail trades categories showed gains over last year’s collections on a YTD basis with Department Stores, Grocery Sales and Manufacturing showing growth and a decline in All Business/Electricity. A three year comparison on tax collections is shown on the graph below:
|
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|36,487
|34,797
|
34,008
|
Building Materials
|59,252
|26,758
|27,923
|Apparel-Department Stores
|284,714
|286,510
|
302,937
|
C Stores and Gas Sales
|58,962
|42,779
|45,956
|All Business-Electricity
|102,993
|72,319
|
54,952
|
Furn-Appliance-Electronics
|6,206
|6,717
|6,125
|Grocery Stores
|66,251
|66,266
|
71,195
|
Hotels-Motels
|33,740
|27,914
|30,771
|Liquor Sales
|25,885
|24,185
|
25,784
|
Manufacturing
|2,769
|4,036
|9,136
|Other Retail-All Other
|234,162
|212,623
|
223,154
|
Restaurants
|80,263
|83,543
|
93,690
