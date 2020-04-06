Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Assoc Hold 151st Annual Meeting via Zoom
Russ Baldwin | Apr 06, 2020 | Comments 0
The 151th annual Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Association annual meeting was Saturday, April 4, 2020 in a Zoom virtual session. Highlights included elections, and educational round table, industry and legislative updates.
New 2020/2021 officers are: Bo Karney of Las Animas, president; Randy McEndree of Springfield, 1st vice president; Cory Crow of Rocky Ford, 2nd vice president, and Amber Freouf of Bristol as secretary/treasurer. Directors are: Bent County – Pat Karney, Lori Chase, and Brock Martin; Baca County -Reggy Lusk, Corby Mackey, Mallory Sikes and Erroll Cook; Kiowa County – Terry DeWitt, Bruce Fickenscher, Ron O’Neal and Timmy Trosper; Otero/Crowley Counties – Bill Gray, David Mendenhall, Curtis Russell and Pat Ptolemy; and Prowers County – Hans Hasser, Karissa Hasser, Milton Rink and Amanda Saunders. Past presidents Matt Neuhold and Nolan Davis round out the board.
In the educational roundtable, Steve Wooten, Natalie Edmundson and Kacey Myers discussed “Soil Health Meets Livestock Production.” Their highlights can be found on https://www.coloradocattle.org/bent-prowers .The membership also heard updates from Todd Inglee, Colorado Beef Council executive director; Chris Whitney, Colorado Brand commissioner; Todd Marriott, Colorado Parks & Wildlife area wildlife manager; Amanda Saunders on behalf of JoAnn McEndree, Colorado Cattle Women; Terry Fankhauser, Colorado Cattlemen’s executive vice president; and lawmakers Rep. Richard Holltorf and Sen. Larry Crowder. Their highlights can also be found on https://www.coloradocattle.org/bent-prowers
