Birth Announcements: Warn-Miller-Cox-Reyes-Loken-Scarborough-Ybarra
Russ Baldwin | Apr 08, 2020 | Comments 0
Braxton and Shelby Warn of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their two daughters, Peyton Rae and Raegan Shae with Peyton arriving at 5:43pm and Raegan at 5:56pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, April 2, 2020 with Drs. Korkis and Dinsmore attending. Peyton weighed eight pounds and five ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth. Raegan was eight pounds and two ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length. Brother/Sister: Ayden and Madelyn. Grandparents: Staffon and Sam Warn, and Glenn and Cindy Otto.
Joe and Jessie Miller of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Ezekiel Edward Miller at 9:58pm at Prowers Medical Center on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Ezekiel weighed eight pounds and six ounces and was 20 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Arianna and Isaias. Grandparents: Edwin and Becky Samples, Chauncy Churchill, James and Cheryl Alire-Mill.
Daniel and Vanessa Cox of Pritchett, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Yara Ava Cox at 00:54am at Prowers Medical Center on March 22, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Yara weighed seven pounds and one ounce and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Emmett and Keegan. Grandparents: Faye Cox-Gutierrez, Lidy and Terry.
David and Kirby Reyes of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Bentlee Pete Reyes at 4:54pm at Prowers Medical Center on Friday, April 3, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Bentlee weighed six pounds and 13 ounces and was 19 ¾ inches in length at birth. Grandparents: David and Roberta Reyes, Mandy Vanderpool and Leonard Smart.
Justin Loken and Chevela Loken of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Angelo James Loken at 6:41pm at Prowers Medical Center on March 30, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Angelo weighed nine pounds and three ounces and was 21 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Shani Orozco, Nambi Orozco, Neveah Pacheco, and Stephen Loken. Grandparents: Lydia Pacheco.
Jesse and Kelsi Scarborough of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Zelda Marie Scarborough at 5:53pm at Prowers Medical Center on March 25, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Zelda weighed seven pounds and five ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Jesse Jr and sister, Regan. Grandparents: Mearletta Scarborough, Brian and Kristi Estes and Kelly Byrd and Misty Schmidt.
Jackie Carbral and Alzado Ybarra of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Rose Ybarra at 2:30am at Prowers Medical Center on March 26, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Evelyn weighed seven pounds and one ounce and was 19 ¾ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Zayden, Azrael, Ezra and Faith. Grandparents: Maria and Victor Benavidez and Melissa Babcock.
