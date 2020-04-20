Birth Announcement: Salinas
Russ Baldwin | Apr 20, 2020 | Comments 0
Daniel and Marisa Salinas of Bristol, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Eisa Joanna Salinas at 3:17pm at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 with Dr. Dinsmore attending. Eisa weighed seven pounds and twelve ounces and was 19 1/2 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Nevaeh and Josette Salinas. Grandparents: Artemio Gonzalez, Kathy Salinas, Clara and Juan Morales.
Filed Under: Births
