Ann Sicklebower…July 3, 1935 – April 4, 2020
Darlene Ann (Cherry) Sicklebower, affectionately known as Ann, was born on July 3, 1935 to Richard Franklin and Maxine (Fidler) Cherry in Carlton, CO. She passed away on April 4, 2020 at Holly Nursing Care Center in Holly, CO at the age of 84.
Ann is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Rob) Cline of Holly, CO; son, Ronald Sicklebower of Lamar, CO; sister, Margorita (Ron) Kirkpatrick of Loveland, CO; brothers, Charles Cherry of Ft. Collins, CO, Bill Cherry of Loveland, CO, Richard (Sharon) Cherry II of Austin, TX, Dan Cherry of Westcliffe, CO; 7 grandchildren, Eric (Teresa) Cline, Trenton (Kylee) Cline, Kerissa Gilmore, Rhaeli (Jose) Ramos, Jerica Sicklebower, Trey Sicklebower, Taelyn Sicklebower; 17 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Maxine Cherry; husband, Richard Sicklebower in 1999; son, Randy Sicklebower in 1990; brother, Darrell Cherry; and sister, Donna Gruenwald.
A private family burial will take place at Hartman Cemetery in Hartman, CO. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire & Ambulance fund in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950 Lamar, CO. 81052.
