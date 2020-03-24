Lamar Police Respond to Deceased at Scene
Russ Baldwin | Mar 24, 2020 | Comments 0
March 24, 2020
On Monday, March 23, 2020 at approximately 11:30 PM, officers responded to the 600 block of Imperial Drive on report of a disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers located a male who was not conscious or breathing. Officers initiated lifesaving efforts however, the individual succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Prowers County Coroner.
Officers are diligently working leads in the case. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known or apparent danger to the community.
The identity of the individual is being withheld until family is notified.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Police Report
About the Author: