LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – JANUARY 2020 UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Russ Baldwin | Feb 21, 2020 | Comments 0
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.96 billion pounds in January, up 5 percent from the 4.70 billion pounds produced in January 2019.
Beef production, at 2.39 billion pounds, was 3 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.90 million head, up 2 percent from January 2019. The average live weight was up 12 pounds from the previous year, at 1,375 pounds.
Veal production totaled 6.4 million pounds, 2 percent below January a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 50,000 head, 7 ercent below January 2019. The average live weight was up 11 pounds from last year, at 224 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.55 billion pounds, 8 percent above the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.8 million head, 7 percent above January 2019. The average live weight was up 2 pounds from the previous year, at 290 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 11.9 million pounds, was 5 percent below January 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 182,200 head, 3 percent below last year. The average live weight was 130 pounds, down 4 pounds from January a year ago.
For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
