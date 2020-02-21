banner ad

LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – JANUARY 2020 UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS

Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.96 billion pounds in January, up 5 percent from the 4.70 billion pounds produced in January 2019.

Beef production, at 2.39 billion pounds, was 3 percent above the previous year.  Cattle slaughter totaled 2.90 million head, up 2 percent from January 2019.  The average live weight was up 12 pounds from the previous year, at 1,375 pounds.

Veal production totaled 6.4 million pounds, 2 percent below January a year ago.  Calf slaughter totaled 50,000 head, 7 ercent below January 2019.  The average live weight was up 11 pounds from last year, at 224 pounds.

Pork production totaled 2.55 billion pounds, 8 percent above the previous year.  Hog slaughter totaled 11.8 million head, 7 percent above January 2019.  The average live weight was up 2 pounds from the previous year, at 290 pounds.

Lamb and mutton production, at 11.9 million pounds, was 5 percent below January 2019.  Sheep slaughter totaled 182,200 head, 3 percent below last year.  The average live weight was 130 pounds, down 4 pounds from January a year ago.

For a full copy of the Livestock Slaughter report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.

