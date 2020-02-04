John Philip Arial…September 23, 1947 – February 4, 2020
A graveside memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, John P. Arial will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Veteran’s Section at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Military Honors will be under the auspices of the Local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Per John’s request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
John was born on September 23, 1947 at Montague, Massachusetts to William Wallace and Alice Rose (Tuttle) Arial and passed away on February 4, 2020 at the Prowers Medical Center with his family by his side at the age of 72.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Ronald Arial and Steve Arial.
John is survived by his wife, Fawn Arial of the family home in Lamar; children, John (Stacy) Arial, Jr. of Alliance, OH, Michael (Amanda) Arial of Surprise, AZ and Jennifer (Roy) Dean of Pueblo; grandchildren, Rebecca, Allyson, Katelyn, Kristen, Kara, Abbey, Kailey, Michael, Micah, Tayler, Logan, Saylor, Stephen, Aiden and Jaiden and one great-grandson, Evan. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda Arial of Deland, FL and Jim (Lucy) Arial of Pueblo West, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contribution may be made to the Local V.F.W. Post, Dorcy Cancer Center and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
