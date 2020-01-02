Wiley Call for Nominations
Russ Baldwin | Jan 02, 2020 | Comments 0
Nominations are being accepted at the Wiley Town Hall for members on the Wiley Town Council. A mail ballot regular election has been scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 for three trustees and mayor of the community. Those elected will serve four or two year terms and a four year term for mayor.
The following seats are open:
Allen Campbell-Mayor
Larry Coen-Trustee
Dale Stewart-Trustee
Prudy Osborn-Trustee
Nomination petitions are available at the town clerk’s office at 304 Main Street on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Petitions should be returned no later than Monday, January 27, 2020 by 4pm. Contact Town Clerk Debbie Dillon at 719-829-4974 for more information.
