Pauline Huff…September 7, 1922 – January 13, 2020
Funeral Services for La Junta, CO resident, Pauline Huff will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Mark Callister officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery in Las Animas, CO. Visitation will be held from 1:00- 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, CO.
Pauline Fritzella (Spear) Huff was born on September 7, 1922 on the family farm outside St. John, KS to Orlin Nelson and Alta Bessie (Gray) Spear. She passed away on January 13, 2020 at her home with her family by her side at the age of 97.
Pauline lived in Las Animas, CO after her marriage to John Watson Huff, where they raised six children. Her life was made full with her children, Bert, James, Julia, Alta, Harry, and Charley. Becoming a widow in 1969, she bought a home and moved to La Junta, CO.
She was a member of the Arkansas Valley Hospital Auxiliary Craft Group for 45 years, where they made Christmas ornaments out of wooden clothes pins to sell, raising money to donate to the hospital for needed equipment. She made quilts of all variety, all tied or hand quilted by hand with the smallest stitches. Pauline took pride in her home, yard, painting pictures, helping others, and her Jesus.
She is survived by her children Bert, James, and Alta; sister, Irene Brown; seventeen grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Julia; sons, Harry and Charley; three sisters; one brother and four great grandchildren.
