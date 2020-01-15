Local students named to the fall 2019 Deans Honor Roll at Fort Hays State University
Jan 15, 2020
HAYS, Kan. – Local and area students from Colorado are among the 1,596 named by deans at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kan., to the Deans Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.
Students are listed alphabetically by city and ZIP with their classifications and, for those who have declared them, majors. This list does not include students who requested privacy.
Students without classifications are students seeking a second degree or are students who, though full time, are not seeking degrees.
Fort Hays State, one of six state universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system, serves about 15,000 students, 4,500 on its campus in Hays, about 7,000 through the FHSU VirtualCollege and the remainder through its international partners.
COLORADO:
Burlington (80807): Kory Lee Ridnour is a senior majoring in agricultural business.
Cheyenne Wells (80810): Beau Braxton Roth is a sophomore majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
Kit Carson (80825): Brittanie Michelle Newman is a senior majoring in health and human performance (sport and exercise therapy).
Lamar (81052): Jordan Parker is a freshman majoring in communication sciences and disorders. Donald Austin Simmons is a senior majoring in psychology. Emma Katherine Westhoff is a senior majoring in organizational leadership.
