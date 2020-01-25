LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – DECEMBER 2019 UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.73 billion pounds in December, up 8 percent from the 4.37 billion pounds produced in December 2018.
Beef production, at 2.26 billion pounds, was 7 percent above the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.75 million head, up 7 percent from December 2018. The average live weight was up 5 pounds from the previous year, at 1,373 pounds.
Veal production totaled 6.5 million pounds, 1 percent above December a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 49,800 head, down 7 percent from December 2018. The average live weight was up 18 pounds from last year, at 228 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.44 billion pounds, up 9 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.4 million head, up 9 percent from December 2018. The average live weight was up 2 pounds from the previous year, at 288 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 12.1 million pounds, was down 8 percent from December 2018. Sheep slaughter totaled 196,500 head, 3 percent below last year. The average live weight was 123 pounds, down 8 pounds from December a year ago.
January to December 2019 commercial red meat production was 55.0 billion pounds, up 3 percent from 2018. Accumulated beef production was up 1 percent from last year, veal was down 2 percent, pork was up 5 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 3 percent.
