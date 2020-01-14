Elbert Eugene Akers…July 12, 1926 – January 2, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Jan 14, 2020 | Comments 0
Elbert Eugene Akers, 93, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, In his home. Elbert was born July 12, 1926 to Artie Fern (Gales) and Ernest Akers in Seibert Colorado. He was the second oldest of five brothers and sisters, Darlene Zuckelkowski, Harold Akers, James Akers and Dorothy Noel. Elbert’s early life was spent on the family farm north of Seibert. He went into the Navy in 1945 at the end of WW2 and was discharged in 1946 as a Yeoman 3rd class returning to Seibert to start his adult life.
On December 6, 1952 Elbert married Shirley Ann (Hartley) and moved to Wichita, Ks where Elbert worked for Boeing as an electrician. Elbert and Shirley moved back to Colorado where he worked as an IREA lineman installing high line in the Steamboat and Glenwood area. They moved to Burlington in 1954 where he started working for the Colorado State Highway and would later retire after 40 years. Elbert throughout his life was involved with Boy Scouts and all sports that his Children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren were involved in. He was an avid gardener, maintaining that hobby until his death. Elbert never knew a stranger.
Elbert is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, father, mother, brothers- James Akers, Harold Akers, sister- Darlene. He is survived by his sister Dorothy, sons Randall (Karen), Rick (Connie) and Rocky. Grandchildren Cassandra (Michael) Freeman, Travis (Jacque) Akers, Andrea (Jay) Lechman and Holly Akers. Great-grandchildren, Anjelica Akers, Christian Akers, Gavin and Isaac Hewitt, Maddox and Benjamin Lechman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Heather Gardens Club House Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2 -4 pm.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: