Second Annual Program Recognizes Who’s Who in Agriculture
Russ Baldwin | Dec 27, 2019 | Comments 0
Nominations close on January 13, 2020
CENTENNIAL, CO— The Colorado Farm Bureau is seeking nominations for it’s second-annual Who’s Who in Agriculture recognition program. The program highlights excellent leaders within the agriculture industry, whose position, knowledge or expertise helps guide the sector in Colorado.
“We had a very strong program in the first year so we’re really excited to see the caliber of professionals that get nominated the second year,” said Shawn Martini, Vice President of Advocacy for Colorado Farm Bureau. “The idea was to showcase the fantastic professionals our industry has to offer and the nominations didn’t disappoint. Now we need people to nominate another great group of leaders and influencers in the industry.”
Nominations can be made online at the Denver Business Journal’s website. Nominees may come from any agricultural-related field, including (but not limited to) Crop Production, Livestock Production, Water, Education, Biotech, Agribusiness, and Food/Nutrition.
“Folks should consider nominating their friends and neighbors, a son or daughter, their vet or crop advisor, their lawyer, their ditch company board chair, anyone they think is doing great work on behalf of the agriculture industry,” said Martini.
The first Who’s Who in Agriculture program recognized 41 leaders in the industry in May of 2019 at an event held at the Brown Palace Hotel in Denver. Colorado Farm Bureau partnered with the Denver Business Journal on the program in recognition of the Farm Bureau’s 100th-anniversary celebration.
Nominations close January 13th and the recognition event for the second class will take place on March 19th in Denver. Nominate a deserving individual TODAY!
Filed Under: Agriculture • Consumer Issues • Featured • Media Release
