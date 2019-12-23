Santa Claus Has Come to Town
Russ Baldwin | Dec 23, 2019 | Comments 0
Old Saint Nick, in one of his last visits before the BIG night, paid a visit with Mrs. Claus to the Shore Arts Center in Lamar this past Saturday, December 21st. This is the fourth year the Lamar Rotarians have invited the Jolly Old Gent to help them entertain, educate and amuse youngsters in the area.
The Rotarians hosted several holiday-oriented tables in the south side of the Center, while Santa and Mrs. Claus and some helpers visited with area children in the north side.
Families were given the opportunity to sample some hot chocolate, decorate and devour their own Christmas cookie, snack on clementine oranges and popcorn and frame their own personalized photo taken with Santa just a few minutes prior.
Residents enjoyed the mild temperatures and took a Santa Train Ride into the Enchanted Forest for a quick look around and noted that Santa’s Workshop was closed, giving the hard-working Elves time off from crafting all the toys for Christmas Day.
Approximately 200 children of all ages had a chance to enjoy the mid-morning/afternoon visit. A big ‘thank-you’ goes out to all the Rotarians and volunteers who help gladden the hearts of young and old at this special time of the year.
