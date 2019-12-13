Granada Trustees Wrap Up Year with Final Meeting
The Granada Trustees held a brief final meeting for the year on Wednesday, December 11th at the Granada Complex. The Trustees decided to surrender a hail-damaged police vehicle to the town’s insurer, CIRSA for a one-time payment of $7,300.
They briefly discussed the purchase of an Automated External Defibrillator which has been budgeted for 2020 and decided to maintain the same sized Christmas bonus for full-time and part-time employees as the year before. The annual Christmas lighting contest will be held Wednesday, December 18th and winners will receive, $60, $30 and $20 for the top three awards, the same as last year. In other matters, the annual contract for fumigation services was renewed for $750 for the year.
Trustee Kyle Jara noted the need for a building permit to construct a 10 by 12 foot storage shed for the high school ag department on school property. A Granada Irrigation Meeting has been scheduled for Friday, January 3rd from 10am to noon.
Granada Police Chief David Dougherty, told the Trustees the cost off radiator repairs for a department vehicle was $405.80 from Granada Auto and Alignment. Four warnings and seven citations were issued for this past November and total fines amounted to $2,630 for an annual total of $13,950.25. Since this past February 321 persons have visited the police department for some form of assistance.
The next Trustees meeting is set for Wednesday, January 8th at 6:30pm.
