Dear Editor: Bell Ringing Volunteers Update
Russ Baldwin | Dec 19, 2019 | Comments 0
Dear Editor,
I want to just say a huge thank you for all of those of you who have volunteered to help ring the bells, encouraging people in giving to those in our county who are in need. I just counted up all of the volunteers that have signed up so far. By next Monday, we will have had over 140 people volunteer to ring the bells, volunteering well over 160 hours. A big shout out to people from Frontier Bank, High Plains Medical Center, and Tonya Chavira’s American Family Insurance oﬃce—all of whom called last week and ﬁlled some very necessary gaps. Those are in addition to TBK Bank, the Lamar Police Department Auxiliary, the Wiley Lions Club, members of the Lamar Lions Club, students from Lamar Community College and the numerous congregants from our local churches.
I also want to point out that these volunteers have been awesome and gracious. I understand that there have been times when more than one showed up to ring the bells only to ﬁnd a scheduling mix up. Other times, people signed up for one hour and stayed for two or more. I apologize for the mix ups and I so appreciate your patience and your willingness to keep the main thing the main thing—helping those in need in our county. There’s a few of you volunteers who have ﬁlled far more than just an hour or two, and some of you you kept coming back asking for when you can serve again. You know who you are and I want to say very clearly and publicly—“Your above the call of duty service is profoundly appreciated!” There are also two ladies—and you know who you are—who have been pivotal in helping me keep the scheduling up-to-date and full. This bell ringing campaign would not have been nearly as successful and organized without your help. Thank you so much as well!
We’ve got one more weekend for the Salvation Army Bell ringing campaign. It’s the ﬁnal stretch. Now, not all of the money has been turned in nor counted yet. But with what I know of, we are about $6,000 short of what we raised last year. Don’t forget, you can give through gofundme.com, too. It’s under “LCMA Helping People in Prowers 2020.” That gofundme campaign will be active until January 1st, 2020. Both the LCMA and the Salvation Army are legally recognized Non-Proﬁt organizations, so whereas your gifts will always be deeply appreciated they may also be tax deductible.
Sincerely,
Darren Stroh, Pastor
President
Lamar Colorado Ministerial Alliance (LCMA)
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: