CSU Pueblo Foundation Announces Two New Scholarships
Barbara Crimond | Dec 02, 2025 | Comments 0
PUEBLO, Colo. The Colorado State University Pueblo Foundation announced the establishment of two new scholarships that will support undergraduate students pursuing degrees in psychology, social sciences, and business at CSU Pueblo.
Mary Jane Vigil-Porter Memorial Scholarship
The Mary Jane Vigil-Porter Memorial Scholarship was created by Storm Porter in memory of his wife, Mary Jane (MJ) Vigil-Porter, a dedicated alumna and advocate for individuals in crisis. Vigil-Porter earned both an Associate of Arts in mental health and a Bachelor of Science in sociology from CSU Pueblo. Vigil-Porter served as a crisis counselor assisting women, children, and adolescents in need. To honor her legacy of service and compassion, the scholarship will support students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology, social science, social work, or sociology at CSU Pueblo.
The award will provide a minimum of $1,000 annually to eligible students.
Cardinal Family Scholarship
David L. Cardinal and Cathy Faughnan have established the annually funded Cardinal Family Scholarship to support undergraduate students from Colorado pursuing a business major or minor at CSU Pueblo. Funding for the scholarship has been made possible by Dave and the late Marianne Cardinal.
The scholarship honors the resilience and legacy of Cardinal’s grandparents, Salvatore and Ana Guccione Cardinale, who emigrated from Sicily around 1890. After first settling in New Orleans, the couple moved to Pueblo, Colorado, where they established a successful family farm and raised eight children. Their story of hard work, courage, and commitment inspires the scholarship’s mission to support students working to build better futures for themselves and their communities.
The Cardinal Family Scholarship will award $25,000 annually.
Current and admitted students can apply at csupueblofoundation.com/scholarships.
