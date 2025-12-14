Colorado Employment Situation — September 2025
Nonfarm Payroll Jobs Increase by 500 in September; Unemployment Rate Decreases to 4.1 Percent
Household survey data
- According to the survey of households, the number of unemployed individuals decreased by 4,800 to 134,300 from August to September. Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point over the same time period to 4.1 percent. The national unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.4 percent from August to September.
- Colorado’s labor force decreased by 3,400 in September to 3,272,300. The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force was 67.3 percent in September, one-tenth of a percentage point lower than the month prior, this marks the lowest labor force participation rate since November 2020. The U.S. labor force participation rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 62.4 percent in September.
- The number of individuals employed in Colorado increased by 1,400 in September to 3,137,900, which represents 64.5 percent of the state’s 16+ population. Colorado’s employment-population ratio of 64.5 percent in September decreased one-tenth of a percentage point from the month prior. The national employment-population ratio increased one-tenth of a percentage point from the month prior to 59.7 percent in September.
Establishment survey data
- Employers in Colorado gained 500 nonfarm payroll jobs from August to September for a total of 2,994,700 jobs, according to the survey of business establishments. Private sector payroll jobs decreased by 200, while government gained 700 jobs.
- August estimates were revised up to 2,994,200, and the over the month change from July to August was an increase of 5,700 jobs rather than the originally estimated increase of 3,000 (monthly revisions are based on additional responses from businesses and government agencies since the last published estimates).
- The private industry sectors with significant over the month job gains in September were: professional and business services (≈1,700) and other services (≈1,000). The private industry sectors with significant over the month job losses were: trade, transportation, and utilities (≈2,100) and construction (≈1,000).
- Since September 2024, nonfarm payroll jobs have increased 18,100, with the private sector increasing by 10,400 and government adding 7,700 jobs. The largest private sector job gains were in educational and health services (≈9,200), leisure and hospitality (≈8,800), information (≈2,900), and professional and business services (≈1,600). During that same period, payroll jobs declined in financial activities (≈4,800), trade, transportation, and utilities (≈4,600), and construction (≈3,200). Colorado’s rate of job growth over the past year is 0.6 percent, below the U.S. rate of 0.8 percent.
- Over the year, the average workweek for all Colorado employees on private nonfarm payrolls decreased from 33.8 to 33.2 hours, while average hourly earnings grew from $38.62 to $39.40, two dollars and seventy-three cents more than the national average hourly earnings of $36.67.
