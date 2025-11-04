Lamar School District announces September “Thunder Thanks” recipients
Barbara Crimond | Nov 04, 2025 | Comments 0
The following staff members were nominated by their peers to be recognized as “Thunder Thanks” recipients for their hard work and dedication in October:
Brandon Adamson- LMS: Brandon has helped the special education department start off on the right foot. He has been supportive and available to help when we need him. He allows me the freedom to do what is best for our students while listening to my ideas and helping me make things happen for our school. I appreciate everything he has done for me, our kids and our paras this year so far.
Cristina Cisneros- LMS: Cristina stayed after school hours to work on setting up a classroom and activities for a student. She created new schedules, organized materials and went above and beyond her job description. She even disinfected all the materials in the room, hung up new materials for our students and made sure everything was in good working order. She was not asked to stay and didn’t tell me she was staying until I found her still working as I was leaving. Cristina exhibits behavior like this on a day to day basis; she is constantly going above and beyond to make sure our students get the best and get every opportunity they deserve. She has a huge heart and is always asking “what can I do to help?” She has been an integral member of the special education team this year and has worked hard to help plan and assist with students that most people would shy away from. If something needs done, she is one of the first to volunteer and will do things for students without being asked. Even though planning and organizing is not part of her paraprofessional duties, she doesn’t hesitate to jump in and make things happen. I am excited for our students to see her hard work that she has put in outside of the daily hours and I know they will thrive in the environment that she has helped to create!
Katie Emick- AVCS: Miss Emick is truly a shining light at Alta Vista. Her kind and gently nature creates a warm atmosphere wherever she goes. She is always ready to lend a hand, stepping in without hesitation to help wherever it’s needed. Her positivity and willingness to serve makes her an invaluable part of our school. Miss Emick has many roles at AVCS and we are thankful for all that she does for our students.
Judy Souders- Washington: Even though Mrs. Souders doesn’t work in my building, she has gone out of her way to check in with me and offer support multiple times. Her phone calls and emails during the first few weeks at the start of the school year truly meant a lot and reminded me how powerful small gestures can be. This is exactly what Thunder Thanks is all about, helping each other to make our district a great place to work. Thank you, Judy!
Holly Bender & Sandy Nordyke- Parkview: Holly and Sandy have been such a great team when it comes to our school. They are always willing to help out, jump in head first, and are not afraid to take on difficult situations. They both have incredibly positive attitudes and are easy-going. They will speak up and advocate for students, and have truly been such a blessing to our Special Education Department, and our school in general.
